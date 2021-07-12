(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit fashion designer Kenneth Wayne Daniels spent the past two decades building his business, and in a matter of minutes, it was all gone.

“Oh my God, I’m like all that stuff is in my house, I’m going to have to pay for all this,” said Detroit’s renowned fashion designer Kenneth Wayne Daniels during an interview Monday.

In the early hours of July 5, Daniels received a call from his neighbor, a call that would change his life.

“Your house is on fire, she’s like they’re in your house trying to get the flames down, and I fainted when she said that I just knew then, at first when someone tells you your house is on fire, you don’t know how bad it is,” Daniels said.

It was bad, a total loss. Daniels was in Las Vegas at the time, only to return to a home that’s no more. To make matters worse, since the pandemic, Daniels’s home has doubled as his office, and all of his inventory is destroyed.

“They’re drenched, they’re drenched and have the soot all over them,” said Daniels describing garments that were in his garage.

Daniels’s unique handmade gowns and garments have been worn by many in the entertainment world including, Jason Derulo, gospel superstars Erica Campbell, Tasha Page Lockhart, and Kierra Sheard, to name a few. He has also dressed many dignitaries throughout the country.

Although he’s trying to salvage a handful of pieces, he’s lost thousands in inventory. Of course, not expecting any of this to happen, he recently downgraded his home insurance during the pandemic to save cost, and his insurance does not cover the fire damage.

“To lose your house is one thing, your personal possessions that’s one thing, but to lose your livelihood, everything you work hard for, and I’ve been working hard a long time,” Daniels said.

West Bloomfield Fire is still investigating, but the cause is believed to be from fireworks throw away in the garbage by a neighbor, that neighbor’s home is also destroyed

