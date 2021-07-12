DETROIT AP – Little Caesars is asking customers to suspend their “disbelief” and declaring its new pizza with plant-based pepperoni to be unbelievably zesty, bold, and absolutely delicious. The chain is launching the Planteroni™ Pizza, made with the new Field Roast™ Plant-Based Pepperoni, to many of its stores across the United States starting today.

The new pizza option will be available at Little Caesars locations in the cities and suburbs of Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, San Francisco, Portland, Oregon, and the chain’s hometown of Detroit. Customers can choose from a regular Planteroni™ Pizza for $8.49, a Slices-N-Sticks product consisting of half Planteroni™ Pizza and half cheesy, buttery-tasting breadsticks for $8, or add Field Roast™ Plant-Based Pepperoni as a topping on any custom pizza.

“Planteroni™ delivers a plant-based version of the delicious flavor of America’s most popular pizza topping, and you need to taste it to believe it,” said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. “This product is really going to surprise and delight our customers.”

Consumers have a growing appetite for plant-based protein options, according to recent data, which shows that 69% of people would order plant-based meat. Little Caesars and the Field Roast™ brand satisfy that craving with the Planteroni™ Pizza, a regular pizza made with plant-based pepperoni that delivers an authentic, bold pepperoni taste. Field Roast™ Plant-Based Pepperoni is the first pepperoni alternative on the market to be made with pea protein, not soy; it’s crafted with fresh spices, including whole pieces of fennel, cracked black pepper, garlic, and paprika. The Field Roast™ brand debuted the first-of-its-kind innovation earlier this year, making Little Caesars the first national pizza chain to offer it so broadly in the United States.

“This is a huge moment for pizza lovers because, for the first time, they have access to a zesty, bold -plant-based pepperoni made with pea protein that absolutely delivers on taste,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, owner of the Field Roast™ brand. “We believe every occasion deserves bold, inspired flavors—we’re excited to work with Little Caesars to deliver on that promise.”

Customers can order their Planteroni™ Pizza for delivery using the Little Caesars app or pre-pay and then conveniently collect their order using Pizza Portal™ pickup (a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station) at any participating Little Caesars Location in the selected markets.

