(CBS DETROIT) – The Troy-based movie theater chain, Emagine Theatres, is looking to add more employees at all of its locations.
They recently announced they're hiring for all positions.
The theater chain says it's offering flexible schedules and wages starting at $ 12 an hour.
In addition to this, employees would receive free popcorn, soda, and unlimited movies.
For more information and to apply, visit their website.
