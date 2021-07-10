THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH – Monday, July 12, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
LIKE IT OR NOT – With Lydon's workers causing problems, Sarah (Stella Baker) drafts an executive order to help protect Greylock's residents, but her new law leaves one of their own facing consequences instead.
Grover (Ian Duff) introduces Danny (Luke Mitchell) to a new friend, but they have more in common than Danny realizes.
Maya (Izabella Alvarez) feels abandoned by everyone in her life, but Luis (guest star Salvatore Antonio) proves he's in her corner.
Meanwhile, AJ (Nia Holloway) ignores Corinne’s (Hope Lauren) advice when it comes to her relationship status.
PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Kevin A. Garnett (#105).
Original airdate 7/12/2021.
