IN THE DARK – Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
OUT OF THE FRYING PAN – With Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) still on the run, Josiah (Maurie Compte) enlists Darnell (Keston John) to try and track her down.
Also Starring Brook Markham, Morgan Krantz and Theo Bhat.
Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow & Malarie Howard (304).
Original airdate 7/14/2021