  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Kung Fu

KUNG FU – Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

THE SEARCH FOR THE FORGE — With time running out, Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) work to translate a cryptic map that could lead them to the Forge.

READ MORE: Meeting To Propose Housing, Kids Camp In Detroit

Meanwhile, Althea (Shannon Dang) and the family prepare for Po Po’s (guest star Fiona Fu) arrival.

Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Tony Chung and Vanessa Kai also star.

READ MORE: Trinity Health Is Requiring Its Employees To Be Vaccinated

Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#112).

Original airdate 7/14/2021.

MORE NEWS: Hot Sam's Clothing Store Celebrates 100 Years With A Black Wall Street Event Saturday July 10

Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.