KUNG FU – Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
THE SEARCH FOR THE FORGE — With time running out, Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) work to translate a cryptic map that could lead them to the Forge.
Meanwhile, Althea (Shannon Dang) and the family prepare for Po Po’s (guest star Fiona Fu) arrival.
Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Jon Prasida, Tony Chung and Vanessa Kai also star.
Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Ryan Johnson & Peter Lalayanis (#112).
Original airdate 7/14/2021.
Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.