ALL AMERICAN – Monday, July 12, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE – With Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone's (guest star Geffri Maya) big day quickly approaching they start to envision what their new future will look like with the help of Billy (Taye Diggs) and Laura (Monet Mazur).
Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Billy both realize how much pressure the football team is feeling but to their surprise they may have a new ally.
Jordan helps Olivia (Samantha Logan) see what has been holding her back making her look at how to balance recovery and romance.
Meanwhile, Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Coop (Bre-Z) both find out secrets that helps to explain what has been really going on.
Cody Christian, Chelsea Tavares and Karimah Westbrook also star.
Cody Christian, Chelsea Tavares and Karimah Westbrook also star.

Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty. (#317).
