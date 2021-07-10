  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Walker

WALKER – Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

CAPTAIN JAMES TAKES ON A CROOKED COP – Captain James (Coby Bell) leads Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and the team into a drug bust with a dirty cop, Officer Campbell (guest star Jesse Bush) at the center.

READ MORE: Meeting To Propose Housing, Kids Camp In Detroit

However, after Campbell is inexplicably set free, the cop targets the Captain’s son, DJ (guest star Joshua Brockington), in retaliation.

Walker (Jared Padalecki) gives Trey (Jeff Pierre) advice on his future.

READ MORE: Trinity Health Is Requiring Its Employees To Be Vaccinated

Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#116).

Original airdate 7/15/2021.

MORE NEWS: Hot Sam's Clothing Store Celebrates 100 Years With A Black Wall Street Event Saturday July 10

Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.