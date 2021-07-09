(CBS DETROIT) – We Found Hip Hop, an organization that empowers women through Hip Hop, is hosting a free virtual concert featuring Aisha Ellis, a Black female drummer from Detroit.

The “Beautiful Places and Freedom Spaces” virtual concert will help connect Detroiters with a different audience through music and the arts.

The organization was founded by Piper Carter, who created We Found Hip Hop to celebrate and support women in Hip Hop.

We Found Hip Hop plays an important role in Detroit’s culture because it gives artists a platform to express themselves as artists and helps these artists build careers in a safe environment.

In addition to hosting this event, We Found Hip Hop supports artists in various ways by sharing mixtapes and playlists with music by different artists, sharing different opportunities that arise in the industry, and providing different lessons and classes that artists can take part in.

Rebekah Farrugia and Kellie D. Hay, Associate Professors at Oakland University who both have published work about music and cultural identity, are the authors of a book based on the cultural movement of We Found Hip Hop.

The book is called “Women Rapping Revolution: Hip Hop and Community Building in Detroit” and represents the diversity of female rappers in Detroit through research that was collected through interviews with Detroit activists and artists.

The University of California Press published the book, and they said, “Detroit, Michigan, has long been recognized as a center of musical innovation and social change. Rebekah Farrugia and Kellie D. Hay draw on seven years of fieldwork to illuminate the important role that women have played in mobilizing a grassroots response to political and social pressures at the heart of Detroit’s ongoing renewal and development project.”

This event will showcase Aisha Ellis, a We Found Hip Hop featured artist and a drummer from Detroit, and she will put on a Virtual Neo-Soul Concert.

The concert will be happening on Sunday, July 11 at midnight. It is free, but donations are appreciated, and they will be used towards helping support upcoming Detroit artists with projects, touring, and community events.

Individuals interested in attending can register on Eventbrite.

For more information about We Found Hip Hop and how the organization supports local Detroit artists, visit WeFoundHipHop.com.

