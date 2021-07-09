  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – A second major health system in Michigan will require its workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Livonia-based Trinity Health announced that its employees, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities must be vaccinated.

The requirement is effective immediately.

This will include roughly 24,000 Trinity Health Michigan colleagues.

Last month, Henry Ford Health System set a vaccination deadline for Sept. 10 for its workers.

