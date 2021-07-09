(CBS DETROIT) – A second major health system in Michigan will require its workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Livonia-based Trinity Health announced that its employees, contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities must be vaccinated.READ MORE: Hot Sam's Clothing Store Celebrates 100 Years With A Black Wall Street Event Saturday July 10th
The requirement is effective immediately.READ MORE: Several Michigan Beaches Closed Due To Increased Bacteria Levels
This will include roughly 24,000 Trinity Health Michigan colleagues.
Last month, Henry Ford Health System set a vaccination deadline for Sept. 10 for its workers.MORE NEWS: Biden Relaunches Council Of Governors With Bipartisan Group, Appoints Gov. Whitmer
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.