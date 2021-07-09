(CBS DETROIT)– “How do you feel about turning 100 dad,” Lauren Stovall says to her dad in humor.

Pictured, Lauren Stovall and Tony Stovall, Co-Owners of Hot Sam’s Men Clothing Store

No Tony Stovall is not turning 100, but his business is. His daughter Lauren Stovall who’s a 2nd generation owner and Legacy Preserver says not many businesses can hold a centennial title, and attributes their success to their commitment to the people and city of Detroit.

“Being all about the customer, that the customer is keen, that is something that has happened for the entire tenure of Hot Sam’s that we’ve always remained commitment and dedicated to serving the people,” said Lauren Stovall Hot Sam’s Legacy Preserver.

Lauren’s father Tony along with partner Cliff Green purchased Hot Sam’s in 1994, after working here for 20 years. Making it Detroit’s oldest black owned men’s clothing store.

Lauren says this anniversary comes at the same time another historical moment was made in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and it’s an event she never wants us to forget.

“Black wall street was destroyed by a race riot, but what’s interesting in that same year of 1921 Hot Sam’s was being established in Detroit, which yes was owned and established by a Jewish family but would later be black owned and operated, I call that something like destiny I call that divine,

In honor of Black Wall Street and their centennial, Hot Sam’s will feature 25 black vendors on Monroe St. between Randolph and Farmer just outside their downtown store on Saturday July 10 from 12 till 5.

The Vendors Market Place will be free and open to the public from noon to 5:00 p.m. featuring a variety of products and services, activities, food trucks, artists and much more. Some of the businesses showcased include the Alexis Company, Detroit Popcorn Company, Olive Seed, Detroit Streetwear, First Independence Bank, C.R.E.A.M Team Shoe Service, Red Rose Florist, My T Fine Soul Sauce, Sweet Thoughts, Powell and Son’s Landscaping and more.

The evening will culminate with a free Entertainment Extravaganza from 5:00 pm. to 7:00 at Campus Martius hosted by Comedian Mike Bonner, a musical performance by Saxappeal + The Cru and a Hot Sam’s Fashion Show partnered with The Detroit Fashion Community.

“Bedrock is honored to join Hot Sam’s in celebrating their milestone achievement of 100 years in business in Downtown Detroit,” said Nadia Sesay, Chief Community Growth and Development Officer. “In a century, Hot Sam’s has experienced so much of our city’s history firsthand, and we can’t wait to see what the next century brings.”

