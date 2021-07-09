(CBS DETROIT) – An all-Black produced festival providing Detroit youth, national and local muralists of color the opportunity to reinvigorate the North End community of Detroit is scheduled to take place July 24-31.
During the BLKOUT Walls Festival, attendees can expect to see 19 large-scale murals averaging 20×20 feet and larger. Five mural installations will be painted by festival organizers and the 14 other breathtaking installations will be painted by invited national and local multi-cultural artists.READ MORE: Hot Sam's Clothing Store Celebrates 100 Years With A Black Wall Street Event Saturday July 10th
New art installations will be strategically placed throughout the community to amplify BIPOC voices and stories and beautify the underutilized spaces throughout the city to encourage neighborhood walkability and tourism to Detroit, according to a press release.
Guests will enjoy live art illustration events, guided mural tours and conversations with some of today’s most sought-after fine artists and muralists.
Here’s the program/artist schedule:
Monday – Friday, July 19-30:
- BLKOUT Walls Team murals painted
Friday, July 23:
- Media Preview Day, refreshments, Golf cart tours of murals, Artist interviews
Saturday, July 24:
- 10 a.m., Festival Begins
- 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., BLKOUT Walls Artists Opening reception
- 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., Meet & Greet with Artists
Sunday, July 25:
- 10 a.m., Painting begins
Monday, July 26:
- 9:30 a.m., Painting begins
Tuesday, July 27:
- 9:30 a.m., Painting begins
- 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Artist Panel
Wednesday, July 28:
- 9:30 a.m., Painting begins
- 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., DAPCEP workshop
Thursday, July 29:
- 9:30 a.m., Painting begins
Friday, July 30:
- 9:30 a.m., Painting begins
- 7:30 p.m., Artist farewell dinner
Saturday, July 31:
- 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Artists Brunch, Hotel Indigo
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., BLKOUT Walls Block Party celebration, Chroma lot, 2937 E Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI
To learn more about the artists and the festival, visit here.
