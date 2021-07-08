(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
MSP received a call from a semi-driver who stated he was involved in a road rage incident on southbound I-75 at Dix Toledo.
The semi-driver stated a vehicle shot at the trailer striking it multiple times.
MSP shut the freeway down for an article search and. it was later reopened.
