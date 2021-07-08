Southfield (CW50) – In 2014, Richard Zemola launched the Hero Or Villain food truck in metro Detroit, creating a super-powered, nostalgia-driven place for people to eat great food and bond over a shared love of superheroes.

Richard Zemola, Owner of Hero or Villain, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the ever-evolving world of food trucks, and how the superhero concept helps his truck stand out from the rest.

Since its launch, Zemola and his team have been serving up sandwiches across Metro Detroit in places live private events, graduation parties, weddings, markets, rallies, and neighborhoods. Hero or Villain believes in creating a memorable experience achieved through fresh handcrafted meals, the inclusivity of all people, and a shared love for iconic characters. Being super fans of all things superhero-related, such as the characters, comics, and movies, Hero or Villain’s team can form connections with their customers through more than just the food they serve.

“We get to have an interaction beyond just the food. We get to talk about the latest shows that are coming out, our favorite comics, some of our favorite characters. We really get to connect with people really beyond just their tastebuds.”

The superhero concept doesn’t just stop at the truck. On HeroOrVillainDeli.com, you can find what is seemly a trading-card-like concept with all of Hero or Villain’s employees ranked and given “super” abilities related to their time with the company and their skills within it.

“I think it’s fun and it kind of makes us have this team spirit behind all of us.”

Hero or Villain has strong rooted beliefs regarding inclusivity, and strive to make accommodations for individuals that have dietary concerns. They use their passion for inclusivity to provide options available for vegans, vegetarians, people with lactose free diets, gluten free diets and mild nut allergens.

Find out where the Hero or Villain food truck is at anytime on their calendar at HeroOrVillainDeli.com/calendar

