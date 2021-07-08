  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:Costick Center, Farmington Hills, Relief Center, storms and power outages

(CBS DETROIT) – The City of Farmington Hills has opened the Costick Center as Relief Center from Thursday, July 8 through Sunday, July 11, due to the recent weather and power outages.

Costick Center | Credit: Gillian Pines

It is located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road between Middlebelt and Inkster.

Individuals do not need to be residents of Farmington Hills to use the Costick Center as a Relief Center. Those individuals who are not vaccinated are asked to consider wearing a mask.

The days and hours of operation for the Relief Center include:

  • Thursday, July 8 until 10 p.m.
  • Friday, July 9 – 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 10 – 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 11 – 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

For more information, visit call 248-473-1800. This line is answered on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.