Southfield (CW50) – Batter Up Waffle Company is a unique food truck in Detroit, which provides foodies a creative twist on the ever so popular fluffy treat. The uniqueness of Batter Up comes from the fact that waffle food trucks are a rarity, and alongside the rarity Batter Up creates a large variety of waffle combinations that will have you finding it difficult to decide which waffle you should try first.

Kevin Browe, Owner of Batter Up Waffle Company, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the concept behind the food truck and what the future looks like for Batter Up.

Batter Up patented a designer waffle and waffle taco bar, giving you the opportunity to create your own sweet or savory treat. They make their waffles from a proprietary mix which is a dough and not the usual batter that you find most waffles are made from. The dough makes the waffles extra fluffy and delicious.

Prior to the food truck venture, Batter Up Waffle Company opened its doors at Lakeside Mal, five short weeks before the COVID-19 shut down was put in place. Browe couldn’t believe what happened, and had to make the best of a bad situation. After experiencing the world of operating a food truck since the closer of the brick-and-mortar location, Browe has plans to open another food truck to expand business and has no plans of ever going back to a permanent location.

“To tell you the truth, I would probably never go back to brick-and-mortar, and just continue to operate trucks and open more and more of them.”

“With a brick-and-mortar location, you have to depend on everyone coming through the front door, [with the truck] we know where we’re going and how many people we’re going to serve.”

Batter Up Waffle Company has grown to great popularity in the Detroit community and Browe believes that the success has more to do with the community than the truck itself.

“To be honest, our customers are what make us successful. We can sit and come up with recipes and different dishes, but its customers coming back to the truck… that really keeps us going.”

You can find out where Batter Up Waffle Company will be next on their Facebook page here.

