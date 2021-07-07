(CBS DETROIT)- Governor Whitmer paid a visit to Macomb County on Wednesday where she signed 1 of 2 historic school funding bills.

Surrounding by students, support staff and educators at Ojibwa Elementary in Macomb County, Governor Whitmer signed House Bill 4421.

“The Bipartisan supplemental bill that I am signing today distributes over $4 billion from the federal elementary and secondary school emergency relief or the ESSER funds,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer says the funds will be distributed to all school districts within the state and will be based on their Title 1, Part A allocation.

“We are getting more money to districts that serve students with the highest need, but all districts are going to be getting a lot of help,” Whitmer said.

Earlier this year Whitmer formed the Student Recovery Advisory Council. The group works to identify the needs of schools and uses evidence-based strategies to help with the students needs. Whitmer says the pandemic has been hard on every student, parent and educator in the state and these funds will go a long way.

“This is about critical investment in our kids, in our teachers in our Para pros and administration and all of the different pieces that make public education work,” said Whitmer.

Whitmer says the funds will meet a wide range of needs that came about during the pandemic including addressing emotional and mental health needs of students.

She will also sign a school budget bipartisan bill that will work to close the school funding gap in the coming weeks

