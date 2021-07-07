(CBS DETROIT) – Genisys Credit Union announced a partnership with Taste the Local Difference to bring cooking demonstrations to several farmers markets with recipes from local chefs.
The "What's Cookin'?" demonstrations will each feature a unique recipe from a local chef that includes ingredients that can be found at the farmers market.
Market-goers will also be able to enjoy samples of the dish and take home a recipe card.
“We are excited to have a partner in Taste the Local Difference who shares the vision of educating and connecting communities to their local farmers and chefs,” said Jackie Buchanan, President and CEO of Genisys Credit Union. “Our hope is that this series will allow community members to see the importance of keeping a connection to home-grown food and become inspired to cook with local ingredients.”
The cooking demonstrations will occur at the Ortonville, Troy, Rochester, and Royal Oak Farmers Markets starting on July 9 and going through October.
“Food is the universal connector,” said Kelly Wilson, Director of Community Partners for Taste the Local Difference. “The goal of these demos is to inspire market shoppers’ culinary creativity while also connecting them to chefs, farmers, food producers, and other eaters in their community. These relationships are the backbone of a healthy local food system, and we’re so grateful for Genisys’ support in making these connections happen.”
Here is a list of the confirmed chefs so far:
- Gabriel Vera of Aratham Gourmet to Go
- Le’Genevieve Squires and Brittiany Peeler of Relish
- Johnny Prepolec of Alchemi
- Allison Earnest of Parker Grant
- Emma Donnay of Essence on Main
- Laura Tokie
- Petro Drakopoulos of Republica and Brujo
- Omar Anani of Saffron de Twah
- Jerome Brown of Detroit Soul
For more information about the demonstrations, visit the Taste the Local Difference Facebook Page or the Genysis Credit Union Facebook Page.
