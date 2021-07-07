(CBS DETROIT) – A Federal Appeals court will not intervene in the Flint Water Crisis civil litigation.
The court made the decision Tuesday.READ MORE: City Of Detroit Announces New Free Meal Distribution Schedule
They cited the relief sought by objectors to the settlement is only granted in extraordinary situations.READ MORE: Detroit Fire Lieutenant Killed In Troy Gas Station Shooting
Last month, objectors raised serious allegations about off-the-record conferences held between U.S. District Judge Judith Levy and other parties to the case.MORE NEWS: Michigan Secretary Of State Extends License Branch Hours
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.