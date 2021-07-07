Whitmer Signs $4.4 Billion Federal Bill For MI. Schools COVID Pandemic RecoveryThe bipartisan supplemental bill distributes over $4 billion from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, to power schools’ efforts to get our kids back on track. A total of $841 million comes from ESSER II funding from December 2020, while $3.3 billion comes from ESSER III funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan

Genisys Credit Union, Taste the Local Difference Partner To Bring Cooking Demonstrations To Local Farmers MarketsGenisys Credit Union announced a partnership with Taste the Local Difference to bring cooking demonstrations to several farmers markets with recipes from local chefs, and the first demonstration is taking place Friday, July 9.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Wins Car And Driver Electric Vehicle Of The Year AwardThe Ford Mustang Mach-E has been given Car and Driver's first EV of the Year award. The award was open to all fully electric vehicles currently for sale in the US.

MDOT: Bridge Work Requires Closing I-75 This Weekend In Oakland CountyMDOT says I-75 will be closed between Square Lake Road and 8 Mile Road starting at 11 p.m. Friday and ending by 5 a.m. Monday.

Detroit Police Seek Suspect And Person Of Interest In Connection To ShootingThe Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a suspect and a person of interest in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city's east side.