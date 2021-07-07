(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit firefighter is dead after a suspected road rage incident.
Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones identified Senior Lt. Francis Dombrowski as the victim in a shooting at a Shell gas station in Troy.
Police say a car followed the 55-year-old into the gas station parking lot Monday.
The men then got into a verbal altercation that escalated into a shooting according to authorities.
Dombrowski died as a result of his injuries.
He had spent 29 years on the job.
The shooter initially fled the scene, but later turned himself in.
In a statement, Mayor Mike Duggan says he stands with the entire Detroit Fire Department and the city in the tragic loss of the lieutenant.
He added Dombrowski will be missed terribly.
I stand with the entire Detroit Fire Department and our city in the tragic loss of Senior Lieutenant Francis Dombrowski who died on Monday evening, July 5 in Troy. He will be missed terribly. pic.twitter.com/um4CoSDVZn
— Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) July 6, 2021
