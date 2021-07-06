(CBS DETROIT) – The I-275 corridor from the Wayne and Monroe border to South Huron is a slow go, and it will affect drivers heading to and from Toledo and the airport.

MDOT officials say it’s all a part of a four-year plan to make improvements on the highway.

Traffic is down to one lane from Huron River Road to I-94. This will occur through late fall.

The total project is a 24-mile stretch from Will Carleton Road to Six Mile Road, and it will take four summers to complete.

Starting Wednesday, July 7, the Eureka Road ramp to Northbound I-275 will be closed through late July.

On Thursday, July 8, Five Mile Road over I-275 will be shut down, and this will occur through late September.

MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross says the $263 million project will include work on 65 bridges along the corridor, including 10 miles of concrete repairs and 14 miles of road rebuilding.

“It’s the lifespan of the freeway. There have been potholes the last year or two, pretty bad, especially since we had the floods a few weeks ago. It’s time. It’s just the end of the lifespan of this roadway, so it is time to rebuild it,” said Cross.

For more information on how to plan out your commute, visit here.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.