(CBS DETROIT) – Nothing is left but the foundation of two condo units on Villa Pointe Drive in Warren after an explosion erupted and claimed the life of one resident.

The Fourth of July holiday ended in tragedy for residents living in this condo community.

“Well, one thing about it for sure this explosion was louder than any fireworks. You know there was no doubt in my mind that something was wrong,” said Hashim Bakari.

Warren fire officials say residents were asked to evacuate Monday as investigations into the cause of the explosion continue.

The intensity of the blast caused two homes to suddenly blow up just after 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

“All of a sudden I heard the loudest explosion I’ve ever heard live in my life other than on TV and of course I kind of went into a panic mode trying to see if something was wrong with my house. I looked out the patio door and all I saw was debris raining down from the sky,” said Bakari.

Consumer Energy technicians were on the scene conducting tests on the gas line along with investigators from the Warren fire department.

“I feel really down about my neighbors that have lost everything. The one that lost his life and the other neighbors here especially when their houses are totally destroyed,” said Bakari.

Fire officials say the victim in the explosion has been identified as a man in his 40s who was found in the basement of his home underneath debris and water.

His name has not been released.

“It’s easy to say that ‘well you should be glad that you got out with your life but part of a person’s life is in their home and you can imagine all the things they lost so I feel bad about that,” said Bakari.

The Red Cross is available to help residents affected by the blast.

