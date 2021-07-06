(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another in stable condition.
It happened Tuesday at 1:50 a.m. in the area of E. 8 Mile Road and Rex.
Police say unknown suspects who were possibly in a white Durango fired shots at two men who were in a black Malibu.
A 21-year-old man was fatally shot and the other 21-year-old man was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.