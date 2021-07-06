MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 438 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 21 deaths Tuesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 895,395 and 19,775 deaths as of July 6.
Tuesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, July 2. Over the four days (Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 107 per day.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 16 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is no longer being updated on Saturdays and Sundays. There was no data on Monday, July 5 due to the state holiday.
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.