  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AM25 Words or Less
    09:30 AM25 Words or Less
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AAA Gas, gas prices, gas prices increase, Metro Detroit, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Michiganders are paying more at the pump, and gas prices are only expected to continue rising.

Gas prices in the state hit a new 2021 high last week at $3.21 for regular unleaded.

READ MORE: 5-Foot Python Slithers Into Toilet Bowl, Bites Man

In Metro Detroit, the average price is higher, at $3.28 per gallon.

READ MORE: Tyson Foods Recalls Chicken Products Over Possible Listeria Contamination

To put that into perspective, AAA says the average driver is paying $48 to fill a 15-gallon gasoline tank in the state.

MORE NEWS: Gift Of Like Michigan Will Require All Staff To Be Fully Vaccinated

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.