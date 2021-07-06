(CBS DETROIT) – Gift of Life Michigan will soon require all staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The organization says the decision was made for the safety of staff, donor families and organ and tissue recipients throughout the state.
To date, about 70 percent of the staff has been vaccinated.
Employees must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 10.
