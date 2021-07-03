  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, In The Dark

IN THE DARK – Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

ONLY THE LONELY – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) experiences being truly alone in an unfamiliar place and begins to realize how helpless she is without her friends.

READ MORE: Detroit Symphony Orchestra Cancels Free Show Sunday

Also starring Brooke Markham and Keston John.

READ MORE: Fourth Of July Celebrations: Here's A List Of Fireworks Shows Happening In Metro Detroit

Ryan McFaul directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury and Yael Zinkow (#303).

MORE NEWS: Here’s A List Of Michigan Beach Closures This Weekend

Original airdate 7/7/2021