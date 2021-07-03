IN THE DARK – Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
ONLY THE LONELY – Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) experiences being truly alone in an unfamiliar place and begins to realize how helpless she is without her friends.
Also starring Brooke Markham and Keston John.
Ryan McFaul directed the episode written by Corinne Kingsbury and Yael Zinkow (#303).
Original airdate 7/7/2021