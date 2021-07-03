  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, The Flash

THE FLASH – Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS – John Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War.

READ MORE: Detroit Symphony Orchestra Cancels Free Show Sunday

Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet’s (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Kristin Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) are hunted by a former colleague of hers.

READ MORE: Fourth Of July Celebrations: Here's A List Of Fireworks Shows Happening In Metro Detroit

Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Dan Fisk (#716).

MORE NEWS: Here’s A List Of Michigan Beach Closures This Weekend

Original airdate 7/6/2021