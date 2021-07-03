THE FLASH – Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
DAVID RAMSEY GUEST STARS – John Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) arrives in Central City with a weapon to help Barry (Grant Gustin) stop the Godspeed War.
Meanwhile, Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Ultraviolet's (guest star Alexa Baraja Plante) new bond is put to the ultimate test, while Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Kristin Kramer (guest star Carmen Moore) are hunted by a former colleague of hers.
Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Dan Fisk (#716).
