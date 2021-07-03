SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
DETAILS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) team up to piece together the significance of Smallville to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner).
Alex Garfin, Jordan Elsass, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#109).
The episode was directed by Eric Dean Seaton and written by Andrew N. Wong. Original airdate 6/8/2021.
Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without subscription, log-in or authentication required.