THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH – Monday, July 5, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
MONEY TROUBLE – When Sarah (Stella Baker) discovers that everyone in Greylock is being charged foreign transaction fees, she enlists her friends to help her create her own currency.READ MORE: Detroit Symphony Orchestra Cancels Free Show Sunday
Grover (Ian Duff) shares with Danny (Luke Mitchell) what really happened to Corinne (Hope Lauren) after he left.
Bella (Landry Bender) and Tyler (Forrest Goodluck) try to find a way to make their relationship work long distance.
Meanwhile, Ellen (Megan Follows) asks Sarah for help with her sobriety, which forces Sarah to learn to let go.READ MORE: Fourth Of July Celebrations: Here's A List Of Fireworks Shows Happening In Metro Detroit
Nia Holloway and Izabella Alvarez also star.
PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Katie Wech (#104).
Original airdate 7/5/2021.MORE NEWS: Here’s A List Of Michigan Beach Closures This Weekend
Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.