WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 8:30pm on CW50
YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS THIS! – Host Elizabeth Stanton ("Popstar This Week") is joined by the panelists and special guests Toby Rand as they observe animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video.
On today's show we're bringing you dueling deer, a tail-biting tagalong, and a crazy kangaroo knockout.
The episode is produced by David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie and directed by Brad Thomas (#114).
Original airdate 1/5/2021.
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.