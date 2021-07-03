KUNG FU – Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
NICKY AND HENRY HEAD TO VEGAS — Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) follow a lead that brings them to a K-pop concert in Las Vegas…and on a collision course with Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) and Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin).
Elsewhere, Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) make a major decision about the restaurant.
Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida and Vanessa Kai also star.
Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Michael Deigh & Richard Lowe (#111).
Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Michael Deigh & Richard Lowe (#111).

Original airdate 7/7/2021.
Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.