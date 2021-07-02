  • WWJ-TVOn Air

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 101 coronavirus cases in the state and no deaths Friday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 894,957 and 19,754 deaths as of July 2.

Corrections made to the provisional case data resulted in a reduction of the cumulative confirmed death total to 19,754.

Data is no longer being updated on Saturdays and Sundays. There will also be no data on Monday, July 5 due to the state holiday.

In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

