beaches, closures, fourth of july weekend, high bacteria levels, Michigan, Water

(CBS DETROIT) – Several Michigan beaches are closed this weekend at a time when they would normally be packed for the Fourth of July holiday.

The closures stem from high bacteria levels in the water which could pose a risk to people.

Two of the beaches are in Oakland County including the Crossroads for Youth at Handsome Lake and Independence Oaks County Park at Crooked Lake.

The St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County is also closed.

You can find an updated list of beach closures here.

