(CBS DETROIT) – Several Michigan beaches are closed this weekend at a time when they would normally be packed for the Fourth of July holiday.
The closures stem from high bacteria levels in the water which could pose a risk to people.READ MORE: Oakland Co. Sheriff's Marine Division Kicks Off 'Operation Dry Water,' July 2-4 Targeting Impaired Boaters
Two of the beaches are in Oakland County including the Crossroads for Youth at Handsome Lake and Independence Oaks County Park at Crooked Lake.READ MORE: Beaumont Launches Research Study Allowing Participants To Monitor Immunity To COVID-19 Over Next 2 Years
The St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in Macomb County is also closed.
You can find an updated list of beach closures here.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 101 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths
