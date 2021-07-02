(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit has received reports of individuals trying to take advantage of Detroiters as they deal with flood damage.
Officials are reminding residents that Detroit Water and Sewerage Department employees drive DWSD vehicles, wear department uniforms and have badges.READ MORE: Oakland Co. Sheriff's Marine Division Kicks Off 'Operation Dry Water,' July 2-4 Targeting Impaired Boaters
Individuals who have volunteered to help residents remove items from their basement will call before they arrive at homes and are wearing Serve Detroit t-shirts.READ MORE: Beaumont Launches Research Study Allowing Participants To Monitor Immunity To COVID-19 Over Next 2 Years
Residents, who are unsure of the person at their door, should not allow the person inside their home and should call (313) 674-1080 to verify the person’s identity.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 101 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.