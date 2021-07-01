(CBS DETROIT) – Walmart plans to offer its own cheaper option for insulin.
The retail giant says it will sell its own private label insulin with the price being 75% below the cost of competing products.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 228 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths
A vial will cost about $73, and a pre-filled insulin pen will go for about $86.READ MORE: Police Seek Assistance Locating Man Wanted In Connection To An Arson On Detroit's Eastside
Insulin vials currently cost more than $300 in some places, making it tough to afford for diabetic patients.
For more information, visit here.MORE NEWS: Gov. Whitmer Announces 'MI Shot To Win' Sweepstake With Cash, Scholarship Drawings To Encourage More Vaccinations
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.