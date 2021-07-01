  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – Walmart plans to offer its own cheaper option for insulin.

The retail giant says it will sell its own private label insulin with the price being 75% below the cost of competing products.

A vial will cost about $73, and a pre-filled insulin pen will go for about $86.

Insulin vials currently cost more than $300 in some places, making it tough to afford for diabetic patients.

