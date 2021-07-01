(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance identifying and locating a male suspect wanted in connection to an arson that occurred on the city’s east side.
In the morning, on Thursday, June 24, 2021, on the 3800 block of Talbot Street, a male suspect walked up to a parked vehicle with a green canister, poured an unknown substance onto the vehicle, and set it on fire.
After doing this, the suspect fled the scene. No injuries were reported.
Detroit Police say the suspect is described as an unknown male with a light complexion, wearing a gray hoodie jacket, jeans, and black and white gym shoes.
If anyone has seen this suspect or has any information about this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Division at 313-596-2940 or the Arson’s Tip Line at 313-628-2900.
