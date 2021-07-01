Ford Cuts Production At 8 Plants Due To Chip Shortage CrisisFord Motor Company is calling for production cuts as the automaker grapples with the ongoing chip shortage crisis.

Walmart To Offer Cheaper Insulin OptionWalmart plans to offer its own cheaper option for insulin.

Detroit Water Department Gives ‘All Clear’ To Use Drinking Water In Several East Side NeighborhoodsThe Detroit Water Department is giving the all-clear to use drinking water in several eastside neighborhoods.

Michigan Reports 228 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Police Seek Assistance Locating Man Wanted In Connection To An Arson On Detroit's EastsideThe Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance identifying and locating a male suspect wanted in connection to an arson that occurred on the city’s east side.

Gov. Whitmer Announces 'MI Shot To Win' Sweepstakes With Cash, Scholarship Drawings To Encourage More VaccinationsGovernor Whitmer taking a page from the book of other Governors in the Country and offering incentives for vaccinations. Since announcing the Vax-a-Million campaign in mid-May officials in Ohio says vaccinations in the state increased 94% among 16 and 17 year old’s and 55% for those between 20 and 49 years old. Governor Whitmer hoping a similar campaign here will encourage more Michiganders to get the shot.