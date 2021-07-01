(CBS DETROIT) – Pashon Murray, the founder of Detroit Dirt, believes sustainability is the solution for Detroit, at least one of them.
Detroit Dirt intends to drive forward a low-carbon economy by motivating communities and industries to have a zero-waste mindset.
She wants to help change the carbon footprint using resources we already have, like repurposing organic waste from major industries.
Using these resources, they can make everything from biomass for energy to creating local gardens in the city of Detroit.
