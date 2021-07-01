  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:coronavirus, covid-19, cumulative data, Michigan

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 228 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 10 deaths Thursday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 894,856 and 19,758 deaths as of July 1.

The deaths announced Thursday includes 14 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Data is no longer being updated on Saturdays and Sundays. There will also be no data on Monday, July 5 due to the state holiday.

In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

