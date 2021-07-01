MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 228 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 10 deaths Thursday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 894,856 and 19,758 deaths as of July 1.READ MORE: Police Seek Assistance Locating Man Wanted In Connection To An Arson On Detroit's Eastside
The deaths announced Thursday includes 14 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is no longer being updated on Saturdays and Sundays. There will also be no data on Monday, July 5 due to the state holiday.READ MORE: Gov. Whitmer Announces 'MI Shot To Win' Sweepstake With Cash, Scholarship Drawings To Encourage More Vaccinations
In the state, as of June 25, there has been a total of 865,577 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Suburban Public Works Chief Wants Independent Flood Probe
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.