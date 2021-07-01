Gov. Whitmer Announces 'MI Shot To Win' Sweepstake With Cash, Scholarship Drawings To Encourage More VaccinationsGovernor Whitmer taking a page from the book of other Governors in the Country and offering incentives for vaccinations. Since announcing the Vax-a-Million campaign in mid-May officials in Ohio says vaccinations in the state increased 94% among 16 and 17 year old’s and 55% for those between 20 and 49 years old. Governor Whitmer hoping a similar campaign here will encourage more Michiganders to get the shot.

Suburban Public Works Chief Wants Independent Flood ProbeA suburban Detroit official called Thursday for an independent investigation of a pump station blamed for flooding that ruined thousands of basements in the region.

MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes: Here's Everything To KnowUnder Michigan’s new sweepstakes, residents age 18 and older who have received one dose of vaccine are eligible to register for a combined total of $5 million in cash giveaways.

Michigan DNR: Safety Tips For Using Fireworks Over The Holiday WeekendAs the Independence Day holiday celebrations begin, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shares a few safety tips to keep people safe and avoid wildfires while using fireworks.

Legislature OKs $25M To Aid Brain Rehab Clinics Facing CutsRehabilitation facilities and in-home providers who help people catastrophically injured in car crashes could apply for $25 million in state aid under legislation that was advanced to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday, two days before rate cuts take effect.

Michigan Legislature Approves Major Boost In K-12 FundingMichigan lawmakers on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a $17.1 billion K-12 budget, one that will eliminate a longstanding base per-student funding gap among districts and boost overall funding by a substantial 10%.