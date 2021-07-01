(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes, a lottery-style raffle that gives vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships.
Under Michigan's new sweepstakes, residents age 18 and older who have received one dose of vaccine are eligible to register for a combined total of $5 million in cash giveaways.
Michigan's vaccine sweepstakes will offer the opportunity to win one of nine Scholarship Drawing prizes available to vaccinated Michiganders between ages 12-17 whose parents enter on their behalf. Each Scholarship Drawing prize consists of a four-year Michigan Education Trust (MET) charitable tuition contract (valued at $55,000) that may be used to pay for tuition and mandatory fees at a college or university in accordance with MET terms and conditions.
Michiganders can qualify to enter the sweepstakes by getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at Meijer or receiving their vaccine from their doctor, local health department, pharmacy, hospital, etc. The MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes giveaways include:
- $1 Million Drawing. There is one (1) $1M Drawing prize for Michiganders age 18 and older consisting of $1 million awarded as a check or electronic transfer to the confirmed winner.
- $50,000 Daily Drawings. There are thirty (30) $50,000 Daily Drawing prizes available for Michiganders age 18 and older, each consisting of $50,000 awarded as a check or electronic transfer to the confirmed winners.
- $2 Million Drawing. There is one (1) $2 Million Drawing prize for Michiganders age 18 and older consisting of $2 million awarded as a check or electronic transfer to the confirmed winner.
- Scholarship Drawing. There are nine (9) Scholarship Drawing prizes available for Michiganders between ages 12-17 whose parents enter on their behalf. Each Scholarship Drawing prize consists of a four-year Michigan Education Trust (MET) Charitable Tuition Program contract (valued at $55,000) that may be used to pay for tuition and mandatory fees at a college or university in accordance with MET terms and conditions.
The sweepstakes begin July 1 and end on Aug. 3, 2021. More information on eligibility criteria for each of the drawings can be found at www.MIShotToWin.com.
