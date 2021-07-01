  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Southfield (CW50) – Has Heart was founded in 2011 by a Veteran and a designer, who set out on a mission to bring their communities together. The world of art can be a powerful place for recovering veterans who are going through the transition process back into civilian life.

Has Heart is a Michigan-based nonprofit. Originally founded as “Fashion Has Heart” by 8-year U.S. Veteran, Michael Hyacinthe, and artist/designer, Tyler Way, who were introduced to each other over a cup of coffee and discovered the disconnect between the Veteran and art communities.

Has Heart Partnership with Detroit Pistons

Hyacinthe met a local quadriplegic Marine who has a love for t-shirts and asked Way to co-create a design for one. The collaboration sparked what is now known as the HERO series, where Veterans are paired with designers to share their story through the art medium.

Community Connect Host Jackie Paige, with Michael Hyacinthe, US Navy Seabee Veteran – CEO & Co-Founder, Has Heart

Michael Hyacinthe, Co-Founder of Has Heart, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the organizations mission and what the future looks like as more collaborations take place.

You can learn more about Has Heart at HasHeart.us

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50