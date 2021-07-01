(CBS DETROT)– Governor Whitmer taking a page from the book of other Governors in the Country and offering incentives for vaccinations. Since announcing the Vax-a-Million campaign in mid-May officials in Ohio says vaccinations in the state increased 94% among 16 and 17 year old’s and 55% for those between 20 and 49 years old. Governor Whitmer hoping a similar campaign here will encourage more Michiganders to get the shot.

“This is going to be a chance for Michiganders to get registered and to be eligible for $5 million dollars in cash prizes and college scholarships,” Governor Whitmer said.

On Thursday Governor Whitmer kicked off the “MI Shot To Win” sweepstake. A statewide initiative to bring up the percentage of vaccinated Michiganders from the current rate of just over 62% for those 16 who’ve received at least one dose, to at least 70%.

“There’s that doubt and fear out there I don’t really know why, but what the governor is doing is hopefully a step in the right direction,” said Detroiter Navid Mahabada, who’s hoping this will encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Starting July 1 those who have received at least one vaccine dose between December 1, 2020, and July 10, 2021 can enter for a chance at $1 million, or $2 million if you’re vaccinated by August 3rd. There are also daily drawings of $50 thousand and scholarship drawings for those 12-17 years old.

Detroiters we spoke with says they didn’t need incentives to get the shot, but hopes more will now step up.

“Whether you’ve got incentives for cash, scholarships or whatever, get for your own health,” said Detroiter Donald Page

“If there’s one thing every Michigander can agree on, it’s that whatever Ohio can do, Michigan can do it better and bigger,” said Governor Whitmer.

Michiganders can qualify to enter the sweepstakes by getting vaccinated for COVID-19 at Meijer or receiving their vaccine from their doctor, local health department, pharmacy, hospital, etc. The MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes giveaways include:

$1 Million Drawing. There is one (1) $1M Drawing prize for Michiganders age 18 and older consisting of $1 million awarded as a check or electronic transfer to the confirmed winner.

$50,000 Daily Drawings. There are thirty (30) $50,000 Daily Drawing prizes available for Michiganders age 18 and older, each consisting of $50,000 awarded as a check or electronic transfer to the confirmed winners.

$2 Million Drawing. There is one (1) $2 Million Drawing prize for Michiganders age 18 and older consisting of $2 million awarded as a check or electronic transfer to the confirmed winner.

Scholarship Drawing. There are nine (9) Scholarship Drawing prizes available for Michiganders between ages 12-17 whose parents enter on their behalf. Each Scholarship Drawing prize consists of a four-year Michigan Education Trust (MET) Charitable Tuition Program contract (valued at $55,000) that may be used to pay for tuition and mandatory fees at a college or university in accordance with MET terms and conditions.

The sweepstakes begin (July 1) and end on Aug. 3, 2021. Eligibility criteria for each of the drawings is at: www.MIShotToWin.com.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed