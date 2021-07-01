(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company is calling for production cuts as the automaker grapples with the ongoing chip shortage crisis.
Ford officials say eight plants, including six in the United States, will cut production for different periods of time.
"The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect global automakers and other industries in all parts of the world," said John Savona, Ford vice president of manufacturing and labor affairs, in a letter to employees, which was obtained by The Detroit Free Press. "While we continue to manufacture new vehicles, we're prioritizing building our customers' vehicles that were assembled without certain parts due to the industry-wide semiconductor shortage. This is in line with our commitment to get our customers their vehicles as soon as possible and consistent with our forecasted supply."
These cuts are expected to run into august.
According to the Detroit Free Press, Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant is on the list for a scheduled slowdown.
