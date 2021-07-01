(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Water Department is giving the all-clear to use drinking water in several eastside neighborhoods.
Water customers in Cornerstone Village, East English Village and Morningside are advised to flush their plumbing to remove any sediment that may remain in their pipes and fixtures before using the water for drinking, cooking and washing:
- Remove faucet aerators (screens) from all water taps in your home by turning clockwise to loosen (you may have to use a wrench if you have never taken them off).
- Beginning in the lowest level of your home or business, open all the cold water faucets, including sinks, showers and bathtubs.
- Let the water run until clear and then for an additional 5-10 minutes at the last faucet you opened on the top floor.
- Turn off each faucet starting with the first one you opened (bottom floor).
- Clean the aerators with an old toothbrush, rinse and reinstall by turning counterclockwise.
Residents bordering these neighborhoods who may have also experienced brown, rusty water should follow the flushing instructions before using their drinking water.
If you still have brown, rusty water after the flushing steps, call DWSD at 313-267-8000. For more information, visit here.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.