(CBS DETROIT) – There are growing concerns that the pandemic isn’t nearing its end, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads throughout the country.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says it is something the state is keeping an eye on.
"You can walk in just about anywhere right now and get the COVID vaccine shot. Six weeks later, you have full immunity, and this immunity protects you from the delta variant as well, studies show. So, this remains a concern, but man we have come a long way and it feels good to be out and it feels good to be vaccinated. I hope everyone can feel that way," Whitmer said.
Whitmer also says state experts aren't expecting a COVID spike anytime soon.
