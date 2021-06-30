(CBS DETROIT) – A man is in police custody after a 5-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run.
It happened Tuesday night in Warren where police say the boy was riding a bike, crossing Van Dyke when he was struck.
Officers were dispatched to the Van Dyke and Stephens intersection, where it was reported that the suspect’s vehicle accelerated through the intersection as the light turned red when he hit the 5-year-old.
The boy was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
Witnesses told police, the boy was hit by a Jeep, and the officers on the scene checked the area. Further investigation led detectives to surveillance video from surrounding buildings which led police to the suspect’s vehicle in Sterling Heights.
Police say the Jeep had damage that was consistent with a recent accident. Officers continued to check the area for the driver of the Jeep and located him at a nearby gas station where he admitted to police he was involved in an accident and hit “something.”
The man was taken into custody and the Jeep was later impounded and will be submitted with other evidence to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.
