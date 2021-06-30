  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – One of Detroit’s newest dining spots, Mister Dips, opens in Parker’s Alley, on Thursday, July 1, at 12:00 p.m.

Mister Dips | Credit: Bedrock Detroit

The New York-based restaurant will serve up signature griddle burgers, waffle fries, and a selection of playful and seasonal Dairy Dips (specialty soft serve) along with some exciting new menu additions: The Dipsy Doozy (“a thick-aaazz shake”) & The Boozy Doozy.

They will also debut their July Cone of the Month, the “Summer Patriot,” when they open on July 1.

Mister Dips Interior | Credit: Bedrock Detroit

Mister Dips was brought to life by NoHo Hospitality (which is also behind San Morello, Evening Bar, The Brakeman, and Penny Reds) and was born in 2016 within a retrofitted 1974 Airstream, in The William Vale’s Vale Park, overlooking the Williamsburg (NY) waterfront.

In 2021 a second location opened on Pier 17 at Manhattan’s Seaport District, and now the Detroit location will be the restaurant’s third outpost.

Mister Dips | Credit: Bedrock Detroit

Following the opening of Mister Dips on July 1, the hours include:

  • Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Friday & Saturday 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

For more information, visit MisterDips.com.

