(CBS DETROIT) – One of Detroit’s newest dining spots, Mister Dips, opens in Parker’s Alley, on Thursday, July 1, at 12:00 p.m.
The New York-based restaurant will serve up signature griddle burgers, waffle fries, and a selection of playful and seasonal Dairy Dips (specialty soft serve) along with some exciting new menu additions: The Dipsy Doozy ("a thick-aaazz shake") & The Boozy Doozy.
They will also debut their July Cone of the Month, the “Summer Patriot,” when they open on July 1.
Mister Dips was brought to life by NoHo Hospitality (which is also behind San Morello, Evening Bar, The Brakeman, and Penny Reds) and was born in 2016 within a retrofitted 1974 Airstream, in The William Vale's Vale Park, overlooking the Williamsburg (NY) waterfront.
In 2021 a second location opened on Pier 17 at Manhattan’s Seaport District, and now the Detroit location will be the restaurant’s third outpost.
Following the opening of Mister Dips on July 1, the hours include:
- Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
For more information, visit MisterDips.com.
