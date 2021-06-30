(CBS DETROIT) – Milk & Froth announced the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar store, located in Bedrock’s historic Buhl Building at 535 Griswold Street, where ice cream will be served daily.

The grand opening is scheduled to happen on Monday, July 5, where guests will be able to enjoy Milk & Froth’s vegan and dairy-free ice cream flavors.

The ice cream is made from scratch in small batches. It is also made without pre-manufactured mixes, chemical stabilizers, or artificial colors and flavors typical in ice cream shops around the country.

Over a dozen flavors will be served, including Honeycomb, Butterscotch Brownie, Butter Pecan, Matcha Pistachio, Malt Cherry Chocolate, Orange Cream, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Hazelnut, Roasted Strawberry, Milk Chocolate, Peppermint Patty, Coffee & Cream and Blue Magic.

“We are really excited to be opening our first scoop shop downtown,” said Alexis Matteson, co-owner of Milk & Froth. “The number one question our customers have been asking is how they can get our ice cream year-round, so we are very happy to finally meet that need with our new storefront.”

Alexis Matteson & Deion Cao, the co-founders of Milk & Froth, were inspired to launch the ice cream shop after living in downtown Detroit and struggling to find ice cream that measured up to their favorite artisanal scoop shops they found in other major cities.

They started the ice cream truck three years ago. After popping up and several different locations around Detroit, they gained a loyal following and are ready to open a storefront.

“Small businesses are at the core of what makes Detroit’s retail and dining scene so special,” said Ivy Greaner, Bedrock’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are so excited to witness these two young entrepreneurs expand and provide our Detroiters and visitors their unique Detroit ice cream experience.”

After the grand opening on July 5, the hour of operation include:

Monday – Thursday 12-9 p.m.

Friday – Sunday 1-10 p.m.

